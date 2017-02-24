‘It’s pure hell’: Halifax man starts petition to help his father find doctor

A Halifax man says he can no longer stand by while his father’s health deteriorates as a result of not having access to a family doctor.

Jon Stickney has started a petition with the hopes of putting pressure on the Liberal government to come through with their campaign promise to provide a doctor for every Nova Scotian.

Stickney’s father, 77-year-old Peter, recently suffered a stroke and is showing signs of dementia.

“He spent a month in St. Martha’s Hospital and another month in the Aberdeen,” Stickney said.

“He’s home now at the house with my mom, and she’s all alone looking after him with no family doctor.”

He said in order to see a physician, his father either has to visit the emergency room, or travel to Halifax – something that is becoming increasingly more difficult as his condition worsens.

“Most people that can’t get a family doctor are at least capable of walking to a walk-in clinic and possibly getting the same doctor over and over again,” Stickney said.

“He’s not able to do that in his condition at all. He’s so weak and he’s deteriorating and I can’t stand watching him like this.”

As a local business owner, Stickney said it’s difficult for him to travel back and forth bringing his dad to appointments, and relocating him to Halifax isn’t as easy as it sounds.

“Half the street I grew up on is for sale, so it’d be impossible for him to sell that house up there now,” Stickney said.

Peter worked for decades as a legal aid lawyer for the province. His son said he feels like the government is letting him down.

“It’s pure hell. My father is my hero and all I can keep doing is fighting for him.”

Stickney hopes to get at least 1,000 signatures on his petition before asking Pictou Centre MLA Pat Dunn to present it during the spring session of the legislature.

“The families in the biggest crises need to be seeing a doctor, or at least the same doctor on a regular basis,” Stickney said.

“Every day that goes by with my father in this condition is another day that me and my daughter might not be able to tell him we love him again.”

Stickney said anyone wishing to add their name to the petition can visit Demones Barber Shop on Agricola Street.