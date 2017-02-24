Pregnant woman among 4 family members killed in crash in northeastern Ontario

Provincial police say four members of a Chapleau, Ont., family died in a collision Thursday morning on Highway 101 in northeastern Ontario.

Police say all four were in an SUV that collided with a tractor-trailer about 70 kilometres west of Timmins, Ont.

They say 29-year-old Aynsley MacLeod who was six months pregnant, her children Jamaal MacLeod-Nakogee and Kruz Nakogee – aged 10 and 3 – and the children’s grandmother Paulette MacLeod, 61, were killed in the crash.

The driver of truck, 38-year-old Wade Bass of Timmins, was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and released.

Investigators say they are still trying to determine the cause of the collision.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to cover funeral expenses. More than $11,000 has been raised in 24 hours.

-With a file from Global News