Multi-talented Montreal DJ Abeille Gélinas talks music and motherhood on Global News Morning

Montreal DJ Abeille Gélinas says her passion for music started when she worked as a VJ at MusiquePlus.

Years later, Gélinas has taken on many different roles in the entertainment industry.

Actor, host and DJ, Gélinas balances motherhood with the many late night gigs.

Global News asked Gélinas a few questions when she stopped by to guest host to find out about being mama to baby Zayne and her work as a DJ.

How do you transition from so many different jobs?

I think it’s by doing what comes naturally to me.

I’m not trying to force anything, I just go with what life brings to me and what makes me feel happy.

What has inspired you to try different jobs?

All the jobs have been in the entertainment industry.

In Montreal, you have to be able to touch on different things to be able to survive and grow in this industry.

Which job do you prefer in the entertainment industry?

I think being a DJ is my cup of tea.

I love to be able to connect with people through music. Creating ambiance gives me a big high.

What are you up to now?

I go with the flow and with the demands.

With this new thing called social media, I’ve been doing that a lot in the last year.

I work with certain brands that speak to me and that I want to share with people.

What’s in store for the future?

I definitely want to continue doing what I’m doing. It’s way too much fun, so I don’t want to stop.

I might be a mother, but that’s doesn’t mean I have to stop.

Any words of wisdom for people in DJ industry?

We talk a lot about how there’s not a lot of women in the DJ industry, there’s no reason why there shouldn’t be more.

We have intuition and that’s a good aspect to have as a DJ.