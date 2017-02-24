Changes to ward boundaries could be coming to London

A ranked ballot may not be the only change for Londoners when they step into the voting booth for the 2018 municipal election.

A public participation meeting will be held on Monday to discuss changing some ward boundaries in the city.

Londoners will have their say at a special meeting of the corporate services committee on Feb. 27 at 5 p.m.

If any of the ward boundaries are changed, the process must be completed by the end of this year in order to be in place for next year’s election. If the Ontario Municipal Board were to repeal any changes made by the city, the current boundaries would remain in place for next year and the revisions would be made for the 2022 election.

Changes to ward boundaries will not change the number of wards in London, which stands at 14.

City council decided last month to investigate switching to a ranked ballot for the 2018 election. City staff has said that decision must be made by May 1 to ensure everything is in place for next year’s election.