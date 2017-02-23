Province funnels $20M into Fort McMurray to help wildfire recovery

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. – The Alberta government is spending more money to help the Fort McMurray area recover from a devastating wildfire last May.

The province is giving the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo an additional $20 million to help cover the cost of the emergency evacuation, repairs and cleanup of damaged areas.

The fire, which forced more than 80,000 people to flee, destroyed or damaged more than 2,400 homes and buildings.

Mayor Melissa Blake says the community is grateful for the money.

She adds the municipality will still need a $50-million loan to help with other expenses.

Blake says more than 500 development permits have been issued and more than 100 homes are under construction.

“We appreciate the government of Alberta’s ongoing commitment to our community and look forward to continued collaboration throughout the recovery process,” she said Thursday.

Municipal Affairs Minister Shaye Anderson said the province will continue to support the Fort McMurray area as it rebuilds.

He said last year the government advanced the community $87.5 million to deal with the disaster.

