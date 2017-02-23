Toddler, wearing only rubber boots, found wandering in Prince George

A young child was found wandering in the streets of Prince George on Wednesday, wearing nothing but rubber boots.

Cpl. Craig Douglass with Prince George RCMP says at approximately 10:15 a.m., they received a report of a young child found near the corner of Union Street and Youngs Avenue.

A member of the public working in the area found the three-year-old boy, wandering in the street.

Police took custody of the child, and a police dog helped lead the officers to the toddler’s home.

A Canada Post employee helped locate the child’s residence and his caregivers were also located.

Police say the toddler has been returned to his home, and child welfare authorities have been notified.