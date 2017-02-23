Manitoba Bisons football team recruits coveted defensive tackle

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba Bisons have convinced one of the most highly recruited football players in the country to stay home.

Defensive tackle Cole Adamson has committed to the team for the upcoming season. The Winnipegger visited four other universities before unveiling his choice.

“I’ve been playing football here my whole life,” Adamson said. “I thought why not have this whole support system, my family and friends, behind me and continue my career here.”

Adamson was named the Winnipeg High School Football League’s top defensive player last year following his senior season with the Oak Park Raiders. He put up 54 tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick in seven games. Adamson’s performance also earned him the Potter Division’s lineman of the year award.

Bisons head coach Brian Dobie called the recruiting process a ‘war’. He even went as far as getting former players, including Winnipeg Blue Bombers President and CEO Wade Miller, to call Adamson and persuade him to choose Manitoba.

“We pulled out all the stops on this,” Dobie said He was that important to us. We see him as a huge part of the defensive piece that was somewhat missing.

CHANGES ON BISONS BENCH: Receivers coach Blair Atkinson has been promoted to offensive coordinator following the departure of Vaughan Mitchell. Atkinson has been with the Bisons for 13 years, including three as a player.

“This is definitely something I’ve been waiting patiently for,” Atkinson said. “I’ve learned a lot from Vaughan and feel that I’m ready for the job now.”

Former Winnipeg Rifles head coach Ryan Karhut has returned to Winnipeg to take over the Bisons’ special teams. Karhut spent the last two seasons with York University.

RAW: Manitoba Bisons head coach Brian Dobie on new coordinators

