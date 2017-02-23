Alberta fatality report recommends strict rules for extreme driving events

A judge says extreme driving stunts such as the one that led to the death of an Edmonton university student should be banned.

The recommendation is in a public fatality report into the May 2013 death of Melinda Green.

READ MORE: Woman killed at Jeep show in Oliver Square

Green was watching a charity fundraising event in a strip mall parking lot in which a Jeep drove on top of the front wheel of another Jeep.

For some reason the Jeep lurched forward into the crowd, injuring the 20-year-old, who later died.

READ MORE: Organizer of Edmonton Jeep event says stunt that led to woman’s death was not planned



In the report, Judge Jody Moher recommends that Alberta Highway Traffic Safety Act rules should cover public and private parking lots.

Moher also recommends that extreme driving events should not be allowed in public unless there are barriers between the vehicles and the crowd, and safety marshals are on hand.

Watch below: Ongoing Global News coverage of the Jeep event and the fatality inquiry into Green’s death