February 23, 2017 2:11 pm
Updated: February 23, 2017 2:12 pm

Alberta fatality report recommends strict rules for extreme driving events

By Staff The Canadian Press

Melinda Green was killed while watching a stunt at a Jeep show in Edmonton on May 18, 2013.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Green Family
A judge says extreme driving stunts such as the one that led to the death of an Edmonton university student should be banned.

The recommendation is in a public fatality report into the May 2013 death of Melinda Green.

Green was watching a charity fundraising event in a strip mall parking lot in which a Jeep drove on top of the front wheel of another Jeep.

For some reason the Jeep lurched forward into the crowd, injuring the 20-year-old, who later died.

In the report, Judge Jody Moher recommends that Alberta Highway Traffic Safety Act rules should cover public and private parking lots.

Moher also recommends that extreme driving events should not be allowed in public unless there are barriers between the vehicles and the crowd, and safety marshals are on hand.

