Bridgeland garage fire extinguished by emergency crews

Firefighters extinguished a garage fire in the community of Bridgeland on Thursday morning.

Crews were called to a house in the 0-100 block of McDougall Court N.E. at around 10:20 a.m.

Smoke could be seen from blocks away and the Calgary Fire Department said flames were visible in the detached garage when they arrived on scene.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, which is now under investigation.