February 23, 2017 9:32 am

Manitoba RCMP transporting prisoners in pods

Manitoba RCMP have new transportation pods to move prisoners or patients.

WINNIPEG – RCMP officers in northern Manitoba have a new way to move prisoners and patients.

RCMP in The Pas have new transportation pods that will be used year-round because the wheels can be swapped for skis.

The off-road pods are heated, lighted and feature a prisoner secured seat that can be removed if the pod is being used by a patient.

RCMP say the pods will also be used for remote accidents, storms and crime scene investigations.

The pods were introduced at the 70th Annual Trapper’s Festival Parade on Feb. 15.

