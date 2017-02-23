Manitoba RCMP transporting prisoners in pods

WINNIPEG – RCMP officers in northern Manitoba have a new way to move prisoners and patients.

RCMP in The Pas have new transportation pods that will be used year-round because the wheels can be swapped for skis.

The off-road pods are heated, lighted and feature a prisoner secured seat that can be removed if the pod is being used by a patient.

RCMP say the pods will also be used for remote accidents, storms and crime scene investigations.

The pods were introduced at the 70th Annual Trapper’s Festival Parade on Feb. 15.