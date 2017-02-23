Traffic on northbound Deerfoot Trail delayed due to police incident
A A
Calgary police say drivers travelling northbound on Deerfoot Trail can expect delays near Barlow Trail S.E. on Thursday morning.
Investigators closed down a section of Deerfoot Trail at around 5 a.m. following a police incident.
Vehicles travelling northbound on Deerfoot Trail S.E. are being diverted onto Barlow Trail S.E.
A separate police investigation also caused the closure of Centre Street between 11 Avenue and 13 Avenue.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.