February 23, 2017 7:30 am
Updated: February 23, 2017 8:17 am

Traffic on northbound Deerfoot Trail delayed due to police incident

Calgary police closed down a portion of northbound Deerfoot Trail at Barlow Trail S.E. at around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.

Calgary police say drivers travelling northbound on Deerfoot Trail can expect delays near Barlow Trail S.E. on Thursday morning.

Investigators closed down a section of Deerfoot Trail at around 5 a.m. following a police incident.

Vehicles travelling northbound on Deerfoot Trail S.E. are being diverted onto Barlow Trail S.E.

A separate police investigation also caused the closure of Centre Street between 11 Avenue and 13 Avenue.

 

