Traffic on northbound Deerfoot Trail delayed due to police incident

Calgary police say drivers travelling northbound on Deerfoot Trail can expect delays near Barlow Trail S.E. on Thursday morning.

Investigators closed down a section of Deerfoot Trail at around 5 a.m. following a police incident.

Be advised due to an incident on Deerfoot Trail, Deerfoot N/B at 130 Av SE will be shut down. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) February 23, 2017

Vehicles travelling northbound on Deerfoot Trail S.E. are being diverted onto Barlow Trail S.E.

A separate police investigation also caused the closure of Centre Street between 11 Avenue and 13 Avenue.