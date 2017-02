Calgary police confirm they are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s north.

Officers were called to Centre Street and 12 Avenue North at around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Cps confirms homicide detectives have been called to a suspicious death at 12th ave & Centre St. #yyc — Jenna Freeman (@JennaNFreeman) February 23, 2017

The incident caused the closure of Centre Street between 11 Avenue and 13 Avenue.

ALERT: Centre St between 11 Ave and 13 Ave N is closed due to a police incident #yycroads #yyctraffic — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) February 23, 2017

The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit is taking over the investigation.

More details to come…