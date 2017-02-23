Kelowna Rockets blow away Edmonton Oil Kings 10-1

KELOWNA, B.C. – The WHL Kelowna Rockets mastered the art of winning by a long-shot Wednesday night, beating the Edmonton Oil Kings 10-1 on home ice.

“When our team plays at its best, we’re pressuring the puck, we’re creating turnovers, we’re capitalizing on our speed and moving the puck quick north,” head coach Jason Smith said.

While Smith seemed to appreciate the win, in a media scrum following Wednesday night’s game, he set his sights on his team doing well again Friday.

“No matter where our team is in the standings and how they’re playing come in, [you] still have to put the work in and put the compete in to give yourself the opportunity to win the game,” he said.

The Rockets scored three times in the opening period, once in the second and six more times in the third.

Rodney Southam had a hat trick, while Kole Lind chalked up his 27th goal of the season.

The Oil Kings scored their lone goal at 9:34 of the third.

Kelowna netminder Brodan Salmond improved his record to 10-7-2-0 on the season, stopping 14 of Edmonton’s 15 shots on goal.

The Rockets record improves to 35-20-5-0 on the season.

Kelowna face the Blazers in Kamloops on Friday, head to Seattle Saturday to take on the Thunderbirds, and play their third game in three nights in Spokane on Sunday.