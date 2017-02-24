Five candidates running in Saskatoon-Meewasin byelection

Five candidates, representing five registered political parties, are running in the Saskatoon-Meewasin byelection.

The constituency has been vacant since Roger Parent passed away on Nov. 29, 2016. The Saskatchewan Party member was re-elected in April 2016 during the 28th provincial general election.

Voters in the riding head to the polls March 2.

Here is a look at the five people running.

Darrin Lamoureux – Saskatchewan Liberals

Darrin Lamoureux, the leader of the Saskatchewan Liberals, grew up in Moose Jaw, Sask., and Regina.

According to his biography, he started his own construction company in Vancouver in 1991. He moved the business to Winnipeg and then gifted the company to his employees in 2011.

Lamoureux moved back home to Regina and since then, has been actively involved in the Saskatchewan construction industry.

In the 2016 provincial general election, Lamoureux ran in the Regina-Pasqua constituency, which was won by the Saskatchewan Party’s Muhammad Fiaz.

Ryan Meili – New Democratic Party of Saskatchewan

Ryan Meili grew up on a family farm near Courval, Sask.

He attended Vanier Collegiate in Moose Jaw and graduated from the College of Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) in 2004.

Meili lives in Saskatoon where he’s a family doctor at the Westside Community Clinic and an assistant professor at the U of S.

He ran for Saskatchewan NDP leadership in 2009 and 2013, finishing second in both races.

Brent Penner – Saskatchewan Party

Brent Penner beat out two other candidates to secure the nomination in the riding for the Saskatchewan Party.

He is the executive director of downtown Saskatoon Business Improvement District after serving with the Saskatoon Police Service from 1993-2012.

Penner and family have lived in the constituency of Saskatoon-Meewasin for 20 years.

According to his biography, he has volunteered for local conferences and national sporting events and helped raise funds for the Leslie and Irene Dube Urology Centre of Health at St. Paul’s Hospital.

David Prokopchuk – Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan

David Prokopchuk, running in the riding for the PC Party of Saskatchewan, worked for Saskatoon Light & Power for 27 years and runs his own financial services business.

He has lived in Saskatoon for over four decades.

Prokopchuk has a degree in political science and economics from the University of Saskatchewan.

He is the chairman of Ukranian Day in the Park and is the provincial president of the Ukranian Self-Reliance League.

Shawn Setyo – Saskatchewan Green Party

Shawn Setyo joined the Saskatchewan Green Party five years ago and became the leader of the party in October 2016 when Victor Lau resigned.

Setyo is a graduate of the University of Saskatchewan and works for a tech and software company in Saskatoon.

He believes his party is the most forward-thinking political party in the province.

He ran in the Saskatoon-Eastview riding in the last provincial general election, where incumbent Corey Tochor of the Saskatchewan Party won the vote.

