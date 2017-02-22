Kelowna custodian pepper sprayed trying to deter car thief

A 56-year-old man trying to stop an apparent car thief ended up becoming a victim himself.

The man was leaving work as a custodian at an apartment complex in the 2300-block of Gordon Drive at around 9:30 p.m.

“The victim confronted the male, who first threatened the victim with bolt cutters, before producing the pepper spray and firing it in the victim’s direction,” Cst. Steve Holmes said in a news release. “The would be thief then made a hasty retreat on a red BMX bicycle fleeing northbound up Gordon Drive.”

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with a red moustache around 5’7″ tall.

RCMP said the victim managed to avoid most of the pepper spray and wasn’t hurt in the incident.

While they understand the victim had good intentions, Mounties reiterate it’s never a good idea to approach a suspect who may be doing something illegal.

“If that person has a weapon, they may use it in an attempt to get away. Instead of confronting, make observations of the individual and the incident, that can be passed on to police in order to aid their investigation,” Holmes said.

Anyone with information about the suspects whereabouts or the incident is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP.