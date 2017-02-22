Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, Sask. experiencing overcapacity

Health officials announced Wednesday afternoon that Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, Sask., is experiencing inpatient overcapacity.

As a result, emergency department staff will first respond to patients with life-threatening or serious health concerns.

Prince Albert Parkland Health Region officials said the hospital is committed to delivering the best quality of care, however people with non-urgent health care concerns may face extended wait times at the emergency department.

READ MORE: Lack of staff, baths a concern in long-term Saskatchewan care homes

The region is recommending people consider contacting their family doctors or attend one of the walk-in clinics in the city.

Anyone with questions about a health concern, can also contact HealthLine at 811.