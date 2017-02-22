Health
February 22, 2017 6:31 pm
Updated: February 22, 2017 6:36 pm

Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, Sask. experiencing overcapacity

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Officials with the Prince Albert Parkland Health Region say Victoria Hospital is experiencing overcapacity on several inpatient units.

Health officials announced Wednesday afternoon that Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, Sask., is experiencing inpatient overcapacity.

As a result, emergency department staff will first respond to patients with life-threatening or serious health concerns.

Prince Albert Parkland Health Region officials said the hospital is committed to delivering the best quality of care, however people with non-urgent health care concerns may face extended wait times at the emergency department.

READ MORE: Lack of staff, baths a concern in long-term Saskatchewan care homes

The region is recommending people consider contacting their family doctors or attend one of the walk-in clinics in the city.

Anyone with questions about a health concern, can also contact HealthLine at 811.

