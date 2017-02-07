Lack of staff, baths a concern in long-term Saskatchewan care homes

Canada
Staffing levels and a lack of baths are once again topping a list of concerns from residents of long-term care homes in Saskatchewan.

The issues are identified in reports compiled after health region CEOs toured seniors homes across the province to see what’s working and what can be improved.

Staffing levels were issues in nine health regions, where residents praised employees, but said they’re overworked and there’s too much for them to do.

One report on a facility in Lanigan, in the Saskatoon Health Region, said staff feel overwhelmed and that recruitment and retention is an ongoing challenge in the rural area.

People in four health regions also said they wanted baths more than just once a week.

Staffing levels, baths, food quality, a lack of activities and problems with aging nurse call systems that don’t work well have been reported since the CEO tours started in spring 2013.

Global News