Retail sales up for 5th month in Alberta with increases at gas stations, auto, tire shops

Retail sales in Alberta were up for a fifth-straight month in December, as most provinces across the country saw a decrease.

“We’re getting these increases that are sustaining in the sense that the level of total Alberta retail is starting to creep back out of some of the earlier 2016 lows,” said Jason Aston, an economist with Statistics Canada.

The most recent numbers from Statistics Canada show retail sales increased 1.1 per cent in Alberta, largely buoyed by higher sales at the pump, as well as increased sales at automotive parts, accessories and tire stores.

“There’s only so much gas that individuals can purchase at retail and put in their gas tanks,” Aston said.

“We can’t really store gas or put it elsewhere, the same way you can put money away or stock up other things.”

Aston said the increased sales at gasoline stations and automotive stores in Alberta were largely due to higher prices, rather than the incoming carbon tax, which came into effect Jan. 1.

READ MORE: Consumers should get to see math behind carbon tax surcharges – advocates

Overall, despite months of gains, retail sales in Alberta declined 1.6 per cent in 2016. That was largely due to job losses in the province, especially in the oil and gas sector.

It was the second annual decrease for Alberta and only the third decrease in 25 years.

Nation-wide retail sales dipped 0.5 per cent in December following four monthly increases.

That drop is partly being blamed on weaker holiday sales in December. Jewelry, luggage and leather goods stores saw a 12.4 per cent drop sales that month.

The province which saw the biggest decline (1.4 per cent) was Nova Scotia.