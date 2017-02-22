Saskatoon weather outlook: cooling trend kicks in

Minus double digit wind chill values and mostly cloudy skies settle in for awhile.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Mostly cloudy skies stuck around last night as we fell back to a morning low of -2 with wind chill values making it feel as cool as -7 at times into the early afternoon.

We won’t wiggle too far past the -1 to -2 degree mark today as mostly cloudy skies continue with a chance of light snow at times today and a maximum afternoon temperature likely to be around zero.

Feels like -7 with wind chill right now in Saskatoon, at a current temp of -1 under mostly cloudy skies. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/YeDogrdthK — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 22, 2017

City of Saskatoon says Clarence Downey Speed Skating Oval is closed for season because of warm weather https://t.co/Uu5DZr6oYB #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/YgEi2V9Tuj — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 22, 2017

Noon hour temperatures just below freezing in central #Sask, just above in parts of the south. #yxe pic.twitter.com/o1hhXSGgMy — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 22, 2017

Tonight

Cooler air does move in from the north tonight, but mostly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries will likely keep us from falling too far with an overnight low in mid-minus single digits expected.

Thursday

The mid-minus teens is what it’ll feel like Thursday morning with wind chill under mostly cloudy skies that will continue through the day with a chance of light snow right into the evening.

Temperatures will struggle their way up a few degrees with an expected afternoon high around -3.

Friday

We’ll end off the work week on a cool note with the mercury possibly falling into minus double digits in the morning before rising into mid-minus single digits under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow.

Weekend Outlook

Even cooler air sinks in this weekend as daytime highs drop even further into mid-minus single digits with morning lows dipping back into the minus teens amid wind chill values into the -20s.

As the arctic air continues to flood in we’ll sit under predominantly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries both days.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken near Borden by Paige Ziprick:

