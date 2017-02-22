Winnipeg school trustee wants more funding for teaching newcomers, refugee students

WINNIPEG — A school trustee in the Louis Riel School Division is hoping the province will provide more funding to help with costs associated with newcomers and refugee children.

Chris Sigurdson said more resources are needed in order to teach children who do not speak English and do not have a formal education.

“It certainly is a challenge and it comes with a cost,” he said. “It’s not inexpensive and we think [more funding] is worth it,” Sigurdson told 680 CJOB.

Sigurdson said if the province doesn’t increase funding enough, the school division will have to raise their taxes to make up the difference.

Earlier this month, Education Minister, Ian Wishart announced a $13.1 million increase to public schools.

However, Winnipeg School Division finance chair Christ Broughton said that doesn’t even meet the cost of inflation, and represents one of the lowest annual increases to education in years.

The province said it expects school divisions to find savings not make cuts.

Global News reached out to the province for a comment but has not heard back yet.

