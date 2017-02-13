WATCH LIVE: Welcome Place responds to flood of refugees crossing into Manitoba at 2 p.m. CT

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg organization that offers temporary housing to newcomers is responding about the influx of refugees walking into Manitoba from the U.S.

Welcome Place and the Winnipeg Foundation are talking about the recent spike in asylum-seekers at 2 p.m. CT Monday, which will be live streamed from this page and our Facebook page.

On Friday evening, at least 21 asylum-seekers were caught by RCMP walking from the U.S. into Emerson, Man.

Last week, the small town of fewer than 700 people held an emergency meeting with members of the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the RCMP to discuss concerns over the recent surge of refugees crossing the border.

READ MORE: ‘This is the only way to be safe’: Former refugees react to influx of asylum seekers in Emerson, Manitoba

Rita Chahal, with Welcome Place, greeted the refugees Saturday after they had finished being pprocessed with the CBSA.

Welcome Place offers temporary homes for newcomers in Winnipeg. But the centre said they are now at capacity.

While this weekend only saw one big group of asylum seekers make the overnight trek to Emerson from the U.S., the reeve of Emerson said he doesn’t think this will be the last group of refugees he’ll be seeing.

WATCH: Refugees streaming into Canada illegally from U.S.