Meeting called to discuss spike of refugees crossing into Manitoba

EMERSON, MAN. — A meeting has been called in a small border town in Manitoba, to deal with the flood of refugees walking across the international border.

Town officials in Emerson said the amount of refugees that have been coming across the border has been increasing.

READ MORE: Emerson officials concerned for public safety after flood of refugees fleeing US

The closed meeting kicked off at 1:30 p.m. Members from the Canadian Border Services Agency and RCMP are attending.

RELATED: Ghanaian community in Winnipeg comes together to help frostbitten refugees

A number of people living in Emerson told Global News they’re concerned about what’s happening.

More to come