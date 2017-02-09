Canada
February 9, 2017 3:20 pm

Meeting called to discuss spike of refugees crossing into Manitoba

Sean Leslie By Reporter  Global News

Refugees have been illegally crossing the Manitoba/U.S. border and ending up in Emerson, Manitoba.

Global News / File
EMERSON, MAN. — A meeting has been called in a small border town in Manitoba, to deal with the flood of refugees walking across the international border.

Town officials in Emerson said the amount of refugees that have been coming across the border has been increasing.

The closed meeting kicked off at 1:30 p.m. Members from the Canadian Border Services Agency and RCMP are attending.

A number of people living in Emerson told Global News they’re concerned about what’s happening.

More to come

 

