Future of Lorne Ave Public School up for debate

A Londoner who is no stranger to the plight of Lorne Avenue Public School is calling for the school to be demolished to make way for new housing and a park.

The school, originally built 142 years ago, closed its doors to students last June due to falling enrollment. It has been vacant ever since.

The City purchased the property at Lorne Ave. and Engligh St. for $550,000 and has yet to make a decision on whether to sell the building, or tear it down and zone it for single family residential. Both options would see a new park and green space added to the Old East Village community on the 1.4 hectare site.

Community organizer Scott McLean, who was part of the Save Lorne Ave campaign, is endorsing the demolition of the building.

“This is the best option right now for the community,” said McLean.

“It allows the community and the City to maintain control over the space, so that we don’t have anything unsuitable happen with the property. It also adds some much needed green space and some park space to the community as well.”

No proposals were submitted for the sale of the building, and it is estimated to cost millions to develop the existing structure into a community centre. City staff are recommending the school be torn down and sold for development, along with the development of a new public park space.

“The community can absolutely use a new park in there. It would allow us to re-purpose the property in such a way that the park would be more visible, it would be easier for the community to enjoy, and adding additional residential space to that would only enhance Old East Village,” said McLean

The Corporate Services Committee will be discussing the future of the building and property Tuesday at 12 p.m.