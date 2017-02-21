Man arrested after allegedly vandalizing mosque in Montreal

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly vandalizing a mosque located on Ontario Street East near Fullum Street in Montreal.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron, the incident took place shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday and the mosque suffered two broken windows.

The man was arrested shortly after the incident when witnesses called police.

Bergeron said the man could face charges including criminal mischief.