February 21, 2017 6:14 am

Man arrested after allegedly vandalizing mosque in Montreal

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly vandalizing a mosque in Montreal, Tuesday, February, 21, 2017.

Yannick Gadbois / Global News
A 26-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly vandalizing a mosque located on Ontario Street East near Fullum Street in Montreal.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron, the incident took place shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday and the mosque suffered two broken windows.

The man was arrested shortly after the incident when witnesses called police.

Bergeron said the man could face charges including criminal mischief.

 

