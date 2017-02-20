Emma Watson sings ‘Belle’ in latest ‘Beauty and the Beast’ clip

Look there she goes, that girl is strange but special, a most peculiar mademoiselle!

That girl is Emma Watson, starring as Belle in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast.

And audiences can have a good listen to her singing talents in a clip from the film that was released on Monday.

The clip sees Watson strolling around her character’s small provincial town in Belle, the musical number that was the first to feature in the animated classic.

The film tells the story of a young woman forced to live in the castle belonging to a prince who’s been turned into a frightening beast, in order to rescue her father from the creature’s clutches.

Watson stars in the film alongside Dan Stevens as the Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere and Ian McKellen as Cogsworth.

It was helmed by Bill Condon, the director of films such as Dreamgirls, Kinsey and The Fifth Estate.

Beauty and the Beast hits theatres on March 17.

Belle (Emma Watson) is a young woman who is taken prisoner by a Beast in his castle in exchange for the freedom of her father Maurice. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's exterior to recognize the true heart and soul of the human Prince within.


