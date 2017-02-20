Canada
February 20, 2017 4:08 pm

Canadian Forces member and his brother charged in drug probe at CFB Petawawa

By Staff The Canadian Press

The main gate of CFB Petawawa, near Ottawa.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A member of the Canadian Forces and his civilian brother are facing drug trafficking charges.

National Defence announced Monday that the pair were charged on Feb. 7 following an investigation into illegal drug activity at 4th Canadian Division Support Base Petawawa in eastern Ontario.

Officials say a private home on the base was searched on Feb. 3, and Cpl. Philippe Serge Leveillee of 2 Combat Engineer Regiment and David Joseph Leveillee were arrested.

They say about 28 grams of suspected cocaine and 20 grams of suspected marijuana, as well as packaging materials, a scale and other drug paraphernalia were seized.

Both are charged with two counts each of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a controlled substance.

The brothers are scheduled to appear in court in Pembroke, Ont., on March 7.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

