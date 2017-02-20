Calgary mom asks for help after dead son’s personal belongings stolen from car

A Calgary mother is hoping Facebook will help her efforts to retrieve some precious items stolen from her car over the weekend in Red Deer.

Elissa Carpenter said she’s devastated after thieves broke into her silver Mitsubishi Lancer in the 4700 block of 33 Street at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

“My car was locked and it was broad daylight,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

A purple collapsible suitcase inside the car contained the last memories of her 14-year-old son, Evan, who died of a brain aneurysm on Jan. 20.

The stolen suitcase held three pairs of Evan’s shoes, a jersey with “Carpenter” printed across the back, his Kindergarten scrapbook, sympathy cards and two condolence books from his memorial service.

She had brought them with her to show her mother.

“I don’t care about the hundreds of dollars’ worth of items that I will never see again but there are some pretty special things that I would like to get back,” Carpenter wrote.

She asked anyone who saw anything matching the description of her son’s mementos on Kijiji or other sites to contact her, police, Crime Stoppers, or return them to any church or fire station anonymously, no questions asked.

