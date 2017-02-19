Canada
February 19, 2017 11:01 pm

Less than a month until new Alberta PC leader choosen

By Staff The Canadian Press

Former Conservative MP Jason Kenney speaks to 1,100 members in the first Alberta Progressive Conservative party leadership forum while the other five leadership candidates at the time, Stephen Khan, left to right, Sandra Jansen, Byron Nelson, Richard Starke and Donna Kennedy Glans listen in Red Deer, Alta. Saturday, November 5, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Dean Bennett
A A

The race for the leadership of the Alberta Conservative party has a little more than a month to go.

Tory delegates will select their new leader at a convention in Calgary March 18th.

Front-runner Jason Kenney is fending off two attempts to get him removed from the race over his plan to merge the party with the Wildrose official Opposition.

He says it’s disappointing.

Kenney — a former federal cabinet minister under former prime minister Stephen Harper– is up against PC legislature member Richard Starke and Calgary lawyer Byron Nelson.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta Conservatives
Alberta PC
Byron Nelson
Conservatives
Jason Kenney
PC Leadership
Richard Starke

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News