Less than a month until new Alberta PC leader choosen

The race for the leadership of the Alberta Conservative party has a little more than a month to go.

Tory delegates will select their new leader at a convention in Calgary March 18th.

Front-runner Jason Kenney is fending off two attempts to get him removed from the race over his plan to merge the party with the Wildrose official Opposition.

He says it’s disappointing.

Kenney — a former federal cabinet minister under former prime minister Stephen Harper– is up against PC legislature member Richard Starke and Calgary lawyer Byron Nelson.