Cooking 101: a fresh take on veggies
Caren McSherry of Gourmet Warehouse shows us how to maek a potato galette
Ingredients
– Olive oil for brushing the pan
– 3 large russet potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
– 1 cup Swiss Gruyère cheese, shredded
– To taste freshly ground tellicherry or black pepper
– To taste fleur de sel
Method
Heat an 8-inch (20-cm) nonstick frying pan to medium and brush with a little olive oil. Lay the potatoes in the pan, overlapping each slice just a little, creating an even layer of potato.
Sprinkle the grated cheese over top of the potato slices, then lay another layer of potato slices over the cheese.
Increase the heat to a medium high and fry the potato cake for about 4 minutes. Flip it over to cook the other side, about another 3 minutes, or until golden brown.
Cut the potato into wedges, finish with a grinding of fresh pepper and a sprinkle of fleur de sel.
Serves 4-6
