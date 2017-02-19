Cooking 101: a fresh take on veggies

Caren McSherry of Gourmet Warehouse shows us how to maek a potato galette

Ingredients

– Olive oil for brushing the pan

– 3 large russet potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

– 1 cup Swiss Gruyère cheese, shredded

– To taste freshly ground tellicherry or black pepper

– To taste fleur de sel

Method

Heat an 8-inch (20-cm) nonstick frying pan to medium and brush with a little olive oil. Lay the potatoes in the pan, overlapping each slice just a little, creating an even layer of potato.

Sprinkle the grated cheese over top of the potato slices, then lay another layer of potato slices over the cheese.

Increase the heat to a medium high and fry the potato cake for about 4 minutes. Flip it over to cook the other side, about another 3 minutes, or until golden brown.

Cut the potato into wedges, finish with a grinding of fresh pepper and a sprinkle of fleur de sel.

Serves 4-6