Triple murderer Douglas Garland back in jail under close watch after threats made: sources

Convicted triple murderer Douglas Garland has been released from hospital after receiving treatment for injuries sustained in a beating by fellow inmates at the Calgary Remand Centre.

He was returned to remand by correctional officers Sunday afternoon at approximately 1:30 p.m. MT.

Global News has learned he will be in administrative segregation under close watch and will have limited contact with other inmates. Sources said there is heightened security after threats were posted on social media.

Garland was rushed to hospital by ambulance in Calgary Friday night in stable, non-life-threatening condition suffering from “soft tissue injuries” according to EMS.

Garland received an automatic life sentence after a jury convicted him Thursday of three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

Justice David Gates found Garland captured, restrained, tortured, killed, dismembered and burned the bodies of Nathan, Alvin and Kathy.

Gates handed down consecutive periods of parole ineligibility for the maximum of 75 years Friday afternoon.

Sources told Global News the 57-year-old was in a common area of the provincial jail when he was attacked from behind by four inmates. He received multiple blows to the head and midsection.

Sources confirm the incident was captured on CCTV at the Remand Centre.

Garland was brought to the Remand Centre for the trial. He was previously in a segregated unit in a facility outside of the city.

Alberta Justice said an internal investigation will be conducted. Calgary Police are also investigating.

Garland’s defence lawyer Kim Ross said he will be going to see his client this weekend and will be demanding measures are taken to prevent further assaults.

“I understand he’s not going to win any popularity contests but he is in the custody of the system and they have a mandate to protect him,” Ross told Global News Saturday.

Defence confirmed Garland will be seen early next week to discuss placement in a federal institution. Ross said Garland will go to the Edmonton Max. However, he will likely be held at the Calgary Remand Centre for an additional two to four weeks; the time period he’s allowed to file an appeal.