WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

The jury has found Douglas Garland guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

For four weeks, the jury listened to disturbing details of the Crown’s case. They deliberated for eight-and-a-half hours before coming to a verdict Thursday afternoon.

The verdicts mean the 12 jurors unanimously agreed on the outcome.

READ MORE: Timeline – Missing Calgary family Nathan O’Brien, Alvin and Kathryn Liknes

Garland, 57, faces an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years, but the judge could also rule consecutive periods of parole ineligibility should be imposed in the case. That means Garland could be jailed for up to 75 years before he would be eligible for parole.

Ten jurors recommended Garland serve consecutive sentences; the remaining two had no opinion.

The sentencing hearing has been set for Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. MT.

Watch below: Douglas Garland guilty of 3 counts of first-degree murder in deaths of Nathan O’Brien and grandparents

Read the latest tweets from Nancy Hixt below and scroll down to continue reading today’s article

Tweets by @NancyHixt

The Crown had alleged Garland had “stewed” over a petty grudge against the Likneses over a patent for a pump and had plotted their deaths for months—hunting them and dominating them.

Evidence of cyber stalking was presented from a hard drive found hidden in the Garland home.

READ MORE: Analysis of blood patterns tells graphic story of events in Garland triple-murder trial

“The hard drive was a window into the mind of Doug Garland,” Crown prosecutor Shane Parker told the jury Monday during final arguments.

The prosecution said Garland broke into the Liknes home by disabling the lock on their door after researching picking that particular type of lock.

Watch below: There was a shocking and sudden end to testimony at Douglas Garland’s triple-murder trial. Nancy Hixt reports.

Garland was accused of violently attacking Alvin, Kathy and Nathan, then unlawfully confining and kidnapping them before they were killed at the Garland farm. Their bodies were dismembered and destroyed.

Defence maintained Garland’s innocence and pointed out his DNA wasn’t found in the Liknes home.

Court heard DNA of all three victims was found at the Garland property. The Crown pointed to a pair of rubber boots seized from an outbuilding as key evidence in the case: DNA of Nathan, Alvin and Kathy was found on the boots. Inside the boots, Garland’s DNA was recovered.

Nathan and his grandparents were last seen alive June 29, 2014.

For information on the Nathan O’Brien Children’s Foundation, click here