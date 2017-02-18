Douglas Garland rushed to hospital after jailhouse beating: sources

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Convicted triple murderer Douglas Garland was rushed to hospital in Calgary Friday night after being beaten by fellow inmates at the Calgary Remand Centre, sources confirm to Global News.

Garland had received an automatic life sentence after a jury convicted him Thursday of three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

Justice David Gates found Garland captured, restrained, tortured, killed, dismembered and burned the bodies of Nathan, Alvin and Kathy.

Gates then ruled in favour of consecutive periods of parole ineligibility for the maximum of 75 years Friday afternoon.

Global News has confirmed Garland was taken by ambulance to the Foothills Hospital just before 11 p.m. Friday night with minor injuries.

Sources say the 57-year-old was in a common area of the provincial jail when he was attacked from behind by four inmates. He received multiple blows to the head and midsection.

Garland remained in hospital Saturday under observation and is receiving further tests.

Sources confirm the incident was captured on CCTV at the Remand Centre.