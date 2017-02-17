Douglas Garland to be sentenced for murders of Nathan O’Brien and grandparents

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Douglas Garland will be sentenced Friday after he was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

For the first time, the families of the victims will be able to address the man who killed their loved ones. Five victim impact statements are expected to be read at the hearing, set to start at 10 a.m. MT.

For nearly five weeks, the jury was exposed to disturbing details of the case. They deliberated for eight-and-a-half hours before coming to a verdict Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: Timeline – Missing Calgary family Nathan O’Brien, Alvin and Kathryn Liknes

The verdicts mean the 12 jurors unanimously agreed on the outcome.

Garland, 57, faces an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years, but the judge could also rule consecutive periods of parole ineligibility should be imposed in the case. That means Garland could be jailed for up to 75 years before he would be eligible for parole.

Ten jurors recommended Garland serve consecutive sentences; the remaining two had no opinion.

Garland would be 132 years old before he’d be eligible for any kind of release if he receives consecutive sentences.

Read the latest tweets from Nancy Hixt below

Tweets by @NancyHixt

The guilty verdicts mean the jury believed the Crown’s theory that Garland meticulously plotted the deaths of Alvin and Kathy, violently attacked them along with their grandson in their southwest Calgary home, then took them to his farm where he tortured, dismembered and destroyed their bodies.

The trio was last seen alive June 29, 2014.

Nathan had been at a sleepover at his grandparents’ home. When his mother went to pick him up the next day, both Nathan and her parents were gone and the Liknes home was covered in blood.

Their bodies have never been recovered, but DNA of all three was found at the Garland property.

It’s believed the murders were planned as revenge and that Garland had a petty grudge against the Likneses over a patent for a pump.

For information on the Nathan O’Brien Children’s Foundation, click here