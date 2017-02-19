Record High Temperatures in London

Sunday may be the second consecutive day of record-breaking temperatures in London according to Environment Canada.

The highest recorded temperature for Feb. 19 was 10.7 degrees, recorded at the London Airport in 1984. Today is expected to push the mercury a hair past that record to 11 degrees. The record for the lowest temperature on Feb. 19 was -27.8 degrees set in 1944.

Yesterday’s 14.5 degrees shattered the previous record which was 11.1 degrees, recorded in 1949.