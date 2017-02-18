Grow Calgary ready for new season as tomatoes ripe for picking

Grow Calgary continues to fight hunger within our city.

The non-profit organization is in its fifth year and sits on more than four hectares of land near Canada Olympic Park.

It grows an array of vegetables and then donates its harvest to 20 social programs, which help Calgary’s vulnerable population.

Despite it being mid-February with flurries in the forecast, tomatoes are already ripe for the picking.

A sea container–turned–hydroponics operation is just one of the ways Grow Calgary is getting a head start on this year’s harvest.

“Usually when there’s snow on the farm, we don’t operate,’ said Sandie de Bonnault, farm manager for Grow Calgary. “So thanks to that container, were going to have those tomato plants that grow for a couple of months before we put them in the ground.”

A generous donation of one million seeds has been put to good use to help feed Calgary’s hungry.

“That means it will be our biggest year ever, having a million seeds, some $60,000 worth of seeds, is huge,” Paul Hughes, with Grow Calgary, said.

For volunteers, there’s myriad reasons for getting involved, including the satisfaction of growing a garden and just being able to put a smile on someone’s face.

“It’s really rewarding and it’s a good feeling overall,” Anthony Kuechle, a volunteer, said.

With Calgary’s unemployment rate sitting at a staggering 9.8 per cent, demand is high.

‘The demand right now is huge, 400,000 vulnerable meals a day in the city of Calgary. so, were trying to meet some of that demand, granted it’s a drop in the bucket,” Hughes said.

Grow Calgary wants green space turned into garden space.

“As a proof of concept to demonstrate to the decision makers, the government, [that] this can be done, that we should be using our land base to grow a lot more food,” Hughes said.

They’re showcasing the idea that anything is possible with a little nurturing.

Grow Calgary’s official first day of farming starts Monday.

The public can pick up a pail and seeds at Grow Calgary and help get some seedlings started.