Cavaliers’ Kyrie Irving says ‘earth is flat’, other NBA players agree

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving recently revealed he is not a fan of new-fangled scientific discoveries such as how the earth is round.

The Duke alumnus recently appeared on a podcast of teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, where he revealed his belief that the earth is flat.

“It’s right in front of our faces,” he said on the Road Trippin’ with RJ & Channing podcast. “I’m telling you, it’s right in front of our faces. They lie to us.”

Word of his belief started to spread, causing a stir on social media. Irving was asked about his comments on Friday in New Orleans at the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Kyrie Irving was trending on Twitter today because he believes the Earth is flat. I asked him about it. pic.twitter.com/ODe9aP9qmK Story continues below — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 18, 2017

“I think people should do their own research, man,” Irving told ESPN reporter Arash Markazi. “Hopefully they’ll either back my belief or they’ll throw it in the water. But I think it’s interesting for people to find out on their own.”

Irving was then asked if he had seen any pictures of a round planet but he remains a skeptic.

“I’ve seen a lot of things that my educational system has said that was real that turned out to be completely fake. I don’t mind going against the grain in terms of my thoughts.”

Perhaps the oddest part of the story might be that Irving isn’t the only NBA player who believes the earth is flat.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green avoided offering a commitment on the flat vs. round argument while Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler chimed in on Twitter with his ‘flat’ vote.

Uh oh: Draymond is a Flat Earth/Kyrie Truther. pic.twitter.com/icJThyG7hx — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 18, 2017

I agree with him https://t.co/lbB8gEHZsT — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) February 17, 2017

Of course, Twitter had a field day with Irving’s statement.

Kyrie Irving sitting on a very flat chair. pic.twitter.com/6iFqrsGOts — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 18, 2017

When Kyrie Irving said Earth is flat pic.twitter.com/PbkJysbZFt — Stewie Griffin (@tbhstew) February 18, 2017

Actual footage of Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/86wugqjzrW — Connor Bedenbaugh (@crbeden) February 18, 2017

BREAKING: After comments from Kyrie Irving & Draymond Green, NBA now requires 4 years at an accredited university before draft eligibility. — Benjamin Lapinig (@blapinig) February 18, 2017