Emergency officials remind southern Alberta residents to stay safe this long weekend

RCMP are expecting heavy traffic on the roads this Family Day long weekend, meaning you can expect a heavy police presence.

“We want to make sure people get where they have to go and get there safe,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Glenn Henry said.

With the nice weather, more people tend to travel. Police say officers will be patrolling multiple locations across the province.

“Making sure they’re obeying the traffic signs, the stops signs, wearing their seat belts, not being distracted, and not drinking and driving,” Henry said.

Police say planning your trip in advance can reduce the urge to make poor decisions.

“Leave early, be prepared, don’t race to get there,” Henry said. “Get there in one piece.”

While police are asking motorists to make smart decisions on the roads this weekend, Lethbridge Fire Dept. would like to make those staying home for the weekend aware of potential fire hazards. Chief Fire Marshal Heath Wright says they have already responded to two backyard calls for heavy smoke over the last couple days.

“With the weather getting mild, as you can see, people want to get out and have the campfires and the barbecues,” Wright said.

If you are planning on having a campfire, keep in mind Lethbridge city bylaw recommends the flame be no higher than one metre.

Wright also encourages everyone to be aware of the wood they are burning.

“Make sure that you are burning dry clean wood with no paint on it. With the wood sitting in the backyard over the winter, it’s becoming quite damp,” he said. “I recommend that you don’t use that because that will create a lot of smoke.”

And if you’re bringing out the barbecue, Wright suggests doing some post-winter maintenance.

“Ensure that all the connections are clean and safe, and there are no leaks, and they are not frayed. And ensure that there’s no leaks around the propane connections as well,” he said.

Wright recommends having a fire extinguisher handy, but if you’re going out to buy one, police recommend obeying the law on the way.