Proposed plan underway to rebuild Symons Valley Ranch after fire

The Symons Valley Ranch site may rise from the ashes bigger and better than ever after a major fire levelled it last month.

The site was conditionally sold to Calgary-based land development company Capexco last week.

The deal is expected to close in March.

A new farmers’ market, residential and commercial office spaces are being discussed as part of a major building project on the land in northwest Calgary.

“There will be a whole new development, including some high-density housing, some commercial and a village concept which will house the new Symons Valley Ranch farmers’ market as the central entity to this whole retail village,” market general manager Ken Aylesworth told Global News Friday.

If it goes ahead, the multimillion-dollar project would take about two years to build.

In the meantime, a temporary farmers’ market will be set up in the current parking lot on site over the next few months.

Early plans call for an instant fabric structure – essentially a frame-enforced tent – to house the market. It would include lights, heating and washrooms.

Aylesworth said vendors are expected to move into the makeshift market by June.

The fire on Jan. 26 destroyed the market and surrounding buildings. The Calgary Fire Department is still investigating the blaze.

It will take weeks, perhaps months, to determine the cause, according to CFD spokesperson Carol Henke.

She said materials gathered by fire investigators have been sent away to a lab for analysis. They are awaiting the results to determine if the fire was arson.