Burned-out vendors at Symons Valley market hope for a rebuild

They’re the people who make it, bake it or grow it. That’s the slogan for the 30 vendors who make up the Symons Valley market in Calgary.

Virtually all of them are family shops and worried about how they will survive the aftermath of a fire that ripped through the building early Thursday morning.

The owner of Broken Arrow Boutique says she lost her entire inventory with the exception of a few pieces of clothing.

“I’ve lost something I worked hard for–this was a dream of mine,” Jessica Craig said. “It’s not just a business. People put their heart and souls into this.

“It’s not their livelihood, it’s a piece of them.”

Many came to witness the firefighting efforts and leaned on each other for support. They admit while it’s hard to see the character building reduced to rubble, the distinctive charm of the people inside the building will be hard to duplicate.

Bruce Gillis owns Blue Door Oil & Vinegar. He and his wife had a shop at Symons Valley but he has a retail space he can count on for income.

He’s worried about how his fellow vendors will rebound.

“These are the people who eat, sleep and breathe what they do,” Gillis said.

“You talk to them every day and know how passionate they are. Where we go from here? I don’t know yet.”

Brookfield Residential is the developer of the Symons Gate community and has offered to help.

Officials have reached out to the owners of the market trying to come up with a temporary space for the burned-out vendors.

