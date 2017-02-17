Montreal singer Bobby Bazini presented with Gold certificate plaque for ‘Summer is Gone’ album

Singer/songwriter Bobby Bazini was in for surprise Friday on Global News Morning when Universal Music Canada presented him with a Gold certification for his album, Summer is Gone, which was released last fall.

Music Canada awards Gold certificates for albums that have sold over 40,000 units.

Bazini is currently touring Canada with Summer is Gone, his third studio album, and will perform at the Metropolis on Feb. 24.

WATCH BELOW: Bobby Bazini talks about his sophomore album

Bazini explained his most recent album is especially dear to him because most of it was written in London, U.K. in collaboration with various artists.

“[I wanted] to get out of my comfort zone,” Bazini said.

“It had an impact. I’ve learned so much from writing with different people. It pushed my music and song writing further.”

The Mont-Laurier native describes Summer is Gone as his most contemporary sounding album yet.

“[For my past] albums, I was trying to sound more old school,” Bazini said.