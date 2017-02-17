Saskatoon police PACT program saving courts, hospitals money

The success of the Saskatoon Police and Crisis Team, also known as the PACT program, was a big topic on Thursday at the board of police commissioner’s monthly meeting.

A PACT team consists of one officer and one crisis worker who respond to mental health and potential self-harm incidents.

The idea is this kind of response can divert people from the criminal justice system and get them appropriate treatment.

The program has already saved over $97,000 in court fees and almost $1.8 million in hospital fees.

“We’re sending the right people with the right training when the crisis is taking place so they’re quick at de-escalation and getting the people to emergency so they can get supports,” Saskatoon police service Insp. Randy Huisman said.

SPS plans to have 40 per cent of officers trained in mental health crisis response by the end of 2017.

The initiative was introduced in June 2014 as the police force increasingly encountered calls involving mental health concerns.

PACT has drawn interest from police forces around the world.