Entertainment
February 16, 2017 7:14 pm
Updated: February 16, 2017 7:15 pm

Bill Cosby defamation lawsuit dismissed

By Staff The Associated Press

Comedian Bill Cosby, 79, was back in court on Tuesday. Cosby is accused of drugging and assaulting a woman in 2004. The earliest his trial could begin is June 5, 2017. Linda So reports.

A A

A federal judge in Massachusetts has dismissed a defamation lawsuit against comedian Bill Cosby, although he still faces criminal charges in Pennsylvania.

Judge Mark Mastroianni ruled Thursday that Katherine McKee didn’t adequately show Cosby defamed her when his representatives called a 2014 New York Daily News story on her rape allegations defamatory and demanded a retraction.


Story continues below

The former actress alleged the 79-year-old Cosby raped her in a Detroit hotel in 1974.

McKee was among dozens of women to come forward with allegations recently and among at least eight suing for defamation in Massachusetts, where Cosby owns a home.

READ MORE: Deposition to continue for Bill Cosby’s wife in defamation lawsuit

Cosby’s lawyers called Thursday’s decision the “correct outcome.” McKee’s attorneys didn’t immediately comment.

In Pennsylvania, “The Cosby Show” star has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a former employee at Temple University.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bill Cosby
bill cosby defamation
bill cosby defamation lawsuit
bill cosby defamation lawsuit dismissed
cosby defamation
cosby defamation lawsuit
cosby defamation lawsuit dismissed
defamation lawsuit bill cosby
defamation lawsuit bill cosby dismissed
defamation lawsuit cosby

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News