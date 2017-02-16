Pothole season comes early to Saskatoon

The current thaw and freeze cycle in Saskatoon is creating the ideal conditions for potholes to form.

City crews are now using cold-mix asphalt to repair potholes on priority streets.

Some utility cuts are being treated with asphalt and others with gravel.

Once frost is out of the ground, workers will switch to hot-mix asphalt.

Crews are also using boiler trucks to defrost catch basins to improve drainage.

City officials are reminding drivers to be careful when driving through puddles and to give crews time and space on the road.

Potholes can be reported to the city at 306-975-2476 or online using the report a pothole map.

