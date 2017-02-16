Saskatoon streets could soon be full of ice ruts

City officials say ice ruts could soon start forming on Saskatoon streets if things cool down again in the short-term.

This will be more of an issue on side streets as opposed to main streets.

In areas where ruts reach a depth of 15 centimetres, crews will come out and shave them down.

They are also using several methods to stay ahead of the elements, but these are just in the pilot project phase.

“We picked four locations across the city – two on the east side of the river, two on the west side – and we’ll be going into the residential areas and actually cutting the ruts right out and removing the snow,” Brandon Harris, the city’s director of roadways and operations, said.

“(It’s) something we haven’t done traditionally in residential areas but we’ll be trying that next week if everything goes well.”

Drivers are reminded to do their part by attempting to drive outside of the ruts and people are being asked to avoid shovelling snow into the streets.

There are more than 4,000 kilometres of streets in Saskatchewan.

It can cost up to ten-thousand dollars to remove snow ruts from a single kilometer.