Winners of Just Watch ME! contest for entrepreneurs with disabilities revealed

The winners of the Just Watch ME! video contest through Community Futures, Entrepreneurs with Disabilities Program, have been announced.

A reason many people with disabilities or health conditions seek out entrepreneurship is that inclusiveness is not there in all sectors of employment.

READ MORE: Manitoba teen wins contest for entrepreneurs with disabilities

By going into business for themselves, entrepreneurs find flexibility, the means to accommodate simple or complex needs, working hours outside the norm, and control over the environment around them.

That, combined with the benefits of fulfilling a passion, being creative, sharing their talents, and focusing on ability rather than any perceived barrier of disability, makes starting a business very attractive.

Getting there takes a ton of work, problem solving, funding, and connecting with the right supports. That’s what the Just Watch Me! video contest recognizes, and the non-profit group is getting rural communities to see the value added to their economies by these entrepreneurs.

READ MORE: Dreams keep coming true for winner of ‘Just Watch Me’ contest

The 2016-17 contest winners are celebrating along with everyone who participated in the contest. The runner-ups still receive prizes and draw attention toward their brand.

All involved shared a positive message with a goal to encourage others. Here’s a look at the winners, and you can watch their full video profiles online.

Startup Entrepreneur:

Saskatchewan winner – Steve Gaudet, owner of G Force Roofing, Warman, Sask.

Manitoba winner – Donald Glenn, owner of Shorty’s Upcycling Studio, Thompson, Man..

Seasoned Entrepreneur:

First place winner – Lucy Foasse, owner of Lil’ Steps Miniatures & Wellness Farm, St. Malo, Man.

Second place winner – Kimberly Wylie, owner of True U Tattoo & Creationz Inc., Rosthern, Sask.

Third place winner – Carrie Arsenault, owner of Sugar Me Cookie Boutique, Gimli, Man.

Fourth place winner – Janie Gaudet, owner of Sweet Crete Decor, Warman, Sask.

An awards ceremony took place in both Saskatchewan and Manitoba on Friday, Feb. 17, to congratulate each individual who won a title, or showcased their own success story through the contest.

Global Saskatoon anchor Julie Mintenko was the 2016-17 social media ambassador for the Just Watch Me! video contest.