February 16, 2017 10:07 am
Updated: February 16, 2017 10:08 am

Baghdad bombing kills at least 15 at car dealership

By Staff The Associated Press

Baghdad municipality workers clean up the aftermath of a suicide car bomb attack at a used car dealership in the eastern Habibiya neighbourhood of Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.

AP Photo/ Karim Kadim
BAGHDAD – A car bomb has struck Baghdad‘s southwestern al-Bayaa neighbourhood shortly before sunset Thursday, killing at least 15 and wounding 25 others, a police officer and medical official said.

The officials said the bombing targeted cars agents and dealers. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

Baghdad has been the scene of near daily bomb attacks claimed by the Islamic State group in what is seen as an attempt to distract attention as the militants cede territory along front lines in northern and western Iraq.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

