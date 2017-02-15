Police take three men into custody during investigation in Stoughton, Sask.

RCMP have taken three people into custody after two search warrants were executed in and around Stoughton, Sask. Wednesday morning.

According to police, the first search warrant by the Saskatchewan Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) was done at a residence in the 300 block of Forget Street.

A second search was executed northeast of Stoughton at a rural residence in the RM of Tecumseh.

The search warrants were in relation to an ongoing investigation.

Three men were taken into custody and police said no guns were discharged during the incident. RCMP also said despite earlier reports, a standoff did not occur during the investigation, which is still continuing.

CFSEU was assisted by RCMP emergency response teams from Saskatchewan and Manitoba, RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime, Saskatchewan Police Dog Services, Weyburn Police Service and the Estevan Police Service.