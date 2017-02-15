Entertainment
February 15, 2017 6:17 pm

Man alleges Justin Bieber punched him in Cleveland last June

By Staff The Associated Press

Justin Bieber performs poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beachs New Years Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 31, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach
A A

CLEVELAND – A Las Vegas man who says Justin Bieber assaulted him in Cleveland eight months ago has filed a police report about the fracas.

Thirty-four-year-old Rodney Cannon claims in the report filed Tuesday with Cleveland police that the pop star, who was raised in Stratford, Ont., took Cannon’s sunglasses inside a hotel after a Cleveland Cavaliers playoff game on June 8. He says in the report that Bieber and possibly a bodyguard punched him, and that he wrestled Bieber to the ground to restrain him.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Justin Bieber crushed against boards during NHL All-Star Celebrity Game

Bieber’s publicist didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment on the accusations.

Cannon referred questions Wednesday about the encounter — and why he waited to file the report — to an attorney who also didn’t immediately return a message.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber punches fan, leaves him with bloody lip in Barcelona

A Cleveland police spokesman says the episode is under investigation.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Beliebers
Bieber
bieber fan
fan punched by bieber
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Barcelona
Justin Bieber cleveland
justin bieber fan
justin bieber punch
justin bieber punch fan
justin bieber punch guy
Justin Bieber TMZ
justin bieber violence

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News