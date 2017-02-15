‘Uber, they’re bullies’: Counc. Van Holst explains flip-flop on Uber vote

After an amended vehicle-for-hire bylaw passed by a narrow 7-6 vote Tuesday night, Counc. Michael van Holst is defending his flip-flop vote.

Van Holst voted in favour of cameras in Ubers at the end of January. After that vote, Uber threatened to leave the city if the bylaw passed.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, van Holst did an about-face, voting in favour of an amended version of the proposal which would only see cameras in street-hailing vehicles like traditional taxis.

READ MORE: Council pulls a U-turn: Uber not required to install cameras in vehicles

“[Uber is] so popular that by not providing it we’d become kind of a backwards town. Even though we got pushed around, it’s likely in our best interest to simply go this way,” van Holst said on AM980’s The Pulse.

“Uber, they’re bullies. They got what they want. They have a technology that a lot of people like and want to use and want to use worldwide so there is that pressure.”

London Taxi Association spokesperson Roger Caranci called out van Holst specifically after the vote, saying van Holst “bent to what Uber wanted.”

“I had a discussion with [Van Holst] last week in a Tim Hortons in London, and he was very, very scared of the pressure Uber was putting on him,” Caranci said.

“He bent to what Uber wanted. That’s very troubling to me, that a member of council, a member who duly elected by representatives of the ward he represents, bows down to a company and does exactly what they want him to do.”

Van Holst countered that he spoke with Uber officials about putting cameras in vehicles but was told that while it could be feasible to do so in London, Uber was worried about the precedent it would set globally and refused to bend on the issue of cameras in vehicles.

“Just in terms of this negotiation, we were not in a position of strength,” van Holst explained.