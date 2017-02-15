Lady Gaga, Laverne Cox, Jennifer Lawrence and others sign letter against Texas bathroom bill

Celebrities have come together to sign a letter protesting the proposed “bathroom bill” in Texas.

The letter claims the proposed bill will diminish the rights of the LGBTQ community. Lady Gaga, Laverne Cox, Jennifer Lawrence, Alicia Keys and Amy Poehler are just some of the 140 celebrities to sign the letter protesting the bill.

RELATED: Ellen Page, Alia Shawkat, Chloe Grace Moretz and more join travel ban protests at LAX and JFK

The letter is addressed to “Texas Leaders” and is derived from the organization TX Together. “Texas Senate Bill 6 and House Bill 1362 would criminalize and restrict the simple act of a transgender person using the restroom that aligns with their gender identity – a denial of basic human dignity,” the letter reads.

Other stars who have signed the protest letter include Sting, Ariana Grande, Jimmy Kimmel, Cyndi Lauper, Janelle Monae, Tegan and Sara, Amy Schumer, Britney Spears, Kesha, Wilco and Emma Stone.

RELATED: Shailene Woodley pledges to ‘mobilize’ protests after Trump pushes ahead with Dakota access pipeline

The letter reads that along with the proposed bathroom bill, the Texas legislature is also considering laws that could force teachers to out LGBTQ students to their parents.

Another law would strip cities of nondiscrimination protections and undermine marriage equality. One would go so far as to legalize discrimination on campuses and in public life.

“It is up to you whether these bills will become law and we are watching. It is up to us to commit to doing everything within our power to make sure all of our fans, crews and fellow artists feel safe and welcome wherever we go,” the letter states.

The bathroom bill has yet to get a preliminary vote and has already drawn criticism from LGBTQ advocacy groups. After hosting the Super Bowl in Houston this year, the NFL suggested they would not consider Texas for championships if the law was passed.